For the Tired Mom, When Trials Come - Rebekah Teague

I had something completely different in mind to write about this month. I wanted to talk about the long and rewarding journey of homeschooling.

The topic is certainly worthy. There will always need to be a cheer squad of those of us who have been in the trenches a little longer.

But today.

Today, I am tired.

The cares of life seem to be choking out every little cheer bubble I have inside of me.

I am not a melancholy individual. I am one of those annoying people who can always seem to make lemonade from lemons. Not only that, but I’ve got a darling, vintage pink goblet to serve it in.

These are trying times and seem to be wearing down even the perkiest among us.

I don’t doubt that soon I will see the world as God sees it.

Broken but loved.

How do we encourage our kids and families when we don’t feel very encouraged ourselves?

The world has always been broken.

In John 16:33, Jesus tells us that “in this world you will have trouble.” However, thankfully, He concludes with this whopper of an encouraging note, “But take heart; I have overcome the world.”

The trail of troubles seems never ending. And when encouragement is neglected in the life of a believer, despair is soon to follow. We might feel unloved, useless, and discouraged.

We need grace-filled reminders. Though I appreciate the compliments on my cute new summer wedges, extensive homeschool library, and winning personality, I am in need of the only kind encouragement Jesus can give through His believers.

Throughout the Bible, we are introduced with those who battled discouragement, especially those who were used greatly for the Kingdom.

The New Testament church faced unspeakable hardships and persecution. Encouragement, however, was part of their communication to each other. They encouraged one another with the thought of His soon return and talked about the necessity of unity in the body of Christ.

Therefore comfort each other and edify one another, just as you also are doing. (1 Thessalonians 5:11)

So, today, I am not going to encourage you with how to teach your struggling son to read. I am not going to give you my list of favorite homeschooling supplies. And I won’t tell you how to plan an awesome graduation event for your senior.

I am going to encourage all of us to grow in a desire to build each other up. I want to see you succeed and find God’s will in your life, relationships, and homeschool journey.

I am going to encourage you to find those Scriptures that point to Jesus as the answer for all that ails you. And I’m going to do the same.

I am going to encourage you to give yourself and others grace for this season.

I am also going to remind myself and all of us of God’s unfailing faithfulness. He has done great things.

Here is a line from one of my favorite hymns. I put it on repeat this afternoon and let the words wash over my soul. I’ll leave you with this bit of encouragement.

“Though Satan should buffet, though trials should come, Let this blest assurance control, That Christ has regarded my helpless estate, And hath shed His own blood for my soul”

Rebekah Teague is the homeschooling mama to one busy and beautiful boy. She is married to The Muffin who is a pastor and a really great guy. In her spare time she can be found with a book and a cup of tea. She blogs at There Will Be A $5 Charge For Whining.