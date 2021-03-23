Embrace the Change - Jenny Underwood - Homeschooling with Heart

Does anyone else have the problem of fussy kids after they’ve been indoors way too long with nasty weather? It seems to me they lose all motivation for “regular” schoolwork and get just plain fidgety! What’s a momma to do? Perhaps it’s time to rethink your end of the year learning strategy.

No one says you have to stay on the same learning plan from the beginning of your school year to the end! In fact, it’s probably to your advantage to switch things up and rearrange after certain routines have become a bit blah. Here’s some ideas on how to do just that!

Embrace a change! Yeah, I know. Consistency is the key to success. Or is it? Honestly, sometimes the answer is just plain no. Change in schoolwork and expectations can actually be a wonderful tool in your learning arsenal. So instead of plugging away and making both you and your child weep with frustration, pick up a living history book and start to read. Another great idea is to check out SchoolhouseTeachers.com and all the fun and unusual courses they have. It’s easy to plug a few of those into place when your kids get bored.

Perhaps you might take a unit study time in the late winter or focus on history and science like we do. Yes, your kids still get Language Arts and Math, but it’s in a different format so they don’t mind! Who knows? You might find they actually enjoy it.

Don’t be afraid to think outside the box and really focus on electives! Make crafts, lots of crafts. Let your kids explore learning all on their own and be amazed at what they learn. For example, right now my kids are finding out how to make unique projects with beads. It teaches great motor skills, hand-eye coordination and pattern building. Plus, it’s just fun!

When allowing kids to learn independently, be sure to limit media and electronics because just like adults, kids will often choose the easiest path. It’s okay for them to need to think of projects and activities, but help them out by providing raw materials to work with and some guidance.

Teach a new handicraft or skill during this time of year to help your children mature. For example, my 10-year-old has been experimenting with cooking more complicated dishes such as sourdough breads and desserts. Cooking could be a whole subject in itself, but let your children do what they’re physically capable of and gently push them to grow.

One thing you need to remember is homeschooling is so incredibly flexible! There is no requirement that you finish a certain book or series of lessons. If you provide a rich learning environment and some freedom with boundaries, then your kids will learn! And embracing a change and stepping out of your comfort zone might be just the catalyst you and they need!

Jenny is a wife to her amazing husband of 17 years and stay-at-home momma to 4 kids. She blogs at https://www.inconvenientfamily.com where she is learning that blessings aren’t always convenient.