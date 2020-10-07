Election Day Learning Fun - Teaching About Elections in Homeschool

Share this post: Pinterest LinkedIn Pocket Email

It’s never too early to learn about American freedom and Election Day! I learned to vote because my parents voted in every single election. I heard them talk about the candidates, their character, and their platform. In my adult life, I have never missed voting in an election.

There is so much more to learn about elections than just casting your ballot. So, hold on to your hat! I’ll share a bunch of ways you can learn more about elections on Election Day or in the days preceding.

Pray Together

Governor John Winthrop, the founder of Boston, wanted his settlement to be a “light on a hill” based on Jesus’ call to His disciples to be a shining light for Him! (See the Sermon on the Mount).

God has a call on America! God has a call on every nation, but most nations ignore their Creator. I love to pray with my children that God will bless America and that she will honor the Lord. I like to pray for all leaders that they would do the Lord’s will whether they belong to Him or not.

“Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a disgrace to any people” (Proverbs 14:34 NASB).

To learn more about God and Government, read my article God Delegates Authority to 4.

Plan A Campaign

Get out the art supplies; it’s time to have fun! Plan your own campaign with slogans, buttons, yard signs, and a platform to run on. Make posters for your favorite candidate. You can even vote on a family referendum with a secret ballot.

There are several board games you can play to help understand the elections and the Electoral College.

For more ideas, like holding your own elections and games that help you learn more about government, read 9 Fun Ways To Learn About Elections & Politics!

Research Political Party Platforms

You can Google each party and their platform. For your convenience, here are the links.

Republican Party 2020 Platform: https://prod-cdn-static.gop.com/docs/Resolution_Platform_2020.pdf

Democrat Party 2020 Platform: file:///C:/Users/Meredith/Downloads/2020-Democratic-Party-Platform.pdf

I am especially interested in pro-life, parental rights, lower taxes, and preserving the American Dream.

What is important to you? Maybe socialized medicine or military strength is an important issue.

Discuss the party platforms together and listen to candidates on both sides of the issues address those issues. If we only listen to one side, we don’t get a full picture. Go past what people are against to find out what they are for.

Someone against school choice is most likely against homeschooling. You can research that and other issues together.

For Democrat-leaning news, check out CNN, ABC, NBC, Huffington Post, Bloomberg, USA Today, Washington Post, and MSNBC.

For Republican-leaning news, check out FOX, National Review, CBN, Tucker Carlson, Life Site News, The Blaze, and Prager U.

Freedom of Speech

Go on social media and listen to folks respectfully share their political opinions. Explain to your children why freedom of speech is so important. My daddy would always say to my sister and me, “I may disagree with every word you say, but I will defend to death your right to say it.”

Take Kids with You to Vote

When you vote, take your kids with you. They can watch the actual procedure of signing in, filling in the bubbles, and turning our ballot in. You can explain that we have secret ballots to protect our privacy and so that every man can vote according to his conscious.

You can also use this chart to show kids where the ballots go and how they are tallied.

Hold Signs at the Polls

One year we worked for a John McCain’s Presidential Campaign. On Election Day, we held signs near a busy intersection. That was an experience! Before Election Day, we held signs next to the Supervisor of Elections where folks were voting, taking advantage of early voting.

When you go vote, you will see people holding signs for their candidate! If you plan early, you can get signs to hold for your favorite candidate outside the polls.

Watch the Elections Results with a Blank Outline Map

In the evening of Election Day, you can watch the results come in. As states are declared one party or another, you can fill in a blank outline map with red for Republicans and blue for Democrats.

Watch Concession Speeches

Watch the concession speeches of the candidates that lose.

Are they gracious and kind?

Do they call for unity?

Do they pledge to work with the winner?

Watch Winner Speeches

Watch the concession speeches of the candidates that win.

Are they gracious and kind?

Do they call for unity?

What pledges or promises do they make?

Now you have a lot of different ideas to make Election Day, or the weeks preceding, special! Have fun and rejoice that we live in a free nation where we can cast the vote of our choice! God bless America!

Until next time, Happy Homeschooling,

Warmly,

Meredith Curtis

Meredith Curtis, homeschooling mom, writer, speaker, and publisher, loves to encourage families in their homeschooling adventure. She is the author of Government: God’s Blueprint/Man’s Agenda, Celebrate Thanksgiving, Celebrate Our Christian Heroes, American History Timeline, and Families Learn Together American History Art Appreciation, and American History Cookbook. You can check out her books, curricula, unit studies, and Bible studies at PowerlineProd.com. Free Reading Lists for all ages are available at JSHomeschooling.com. Read her blogs at and PowerlineProd.com and listen to her at Finish Well Radio.