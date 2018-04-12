If you find yourself combining several homeschool methods, you are probably an eclectic homeschooler. Eclectic homeschooling is the method used by most homeschoolers. Eclectic homeschooling is not a style itself but a combination of styles, which allows you to pick and choose curriculum that works best with your students’ learning styles.

Over the years, I have tried many different curricula and eventually I learned to stick with what works best for my students. I also learned that there is no such thing as the “perfect” curriculum. Each curriculum has its pros and cons. I learned that I needed to be free to admit something was not working and try something else. A mother’s willingness to make mid-course curriculum corrections alone can transform her homeschool.

Although we did not set out to be eclectic homeschoolers, we learned over the years that we needed to invest in curriculum that works for our individual family. Don’t be afraid to try a variety of curriculum, don’t be afraid to scrap what does not work and recycle it in a used curriculum sale. Commit your way to the Lord and you will be able to preserve and finish the race.

Happy homeschooling!

