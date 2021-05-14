Dear Mama, who doesn’t feel qualified to homeschool,

I have felt the feelings you’re feeling in this season. We’re nearing the end of the homeschooling year and perhaps you’re pondering over the upcoming year while feeling exhausted. Drowning in lesson plans and laundry, perhaps you’re convinced that homeschooling was a mistake. Maybe you feel that because you weren’t homeschooled, how could you possibly homeschool your children?

Dear Mama, no parent on earth feels they’re homeschooling perfectly. However, there are some wonderful truths we can claim that will equip us in the call to teach and train our children for the glory of God. These truths will shine light in the darkness that keeps us doubting in rough seasons.

Reclaim Your Call

I have found myself claiming Philippians 1:6 (ESV) more than ever in this school year. It says, “And I am sure of this, that he who began a good work in you will bring it to completion at the day of Jesus Christ.” The Apostle Paul exhorts his readers to hold fast and seek the Lord for the strength in their calling. God has promised grace and strength for homeschooling mamas too!

Even if we’re not classically educated or have received a homeschooling education, we can embrace the task set before us. God isn’t expecting perfect results, just humble hearts.

Name Your “Why”

Chaos in certain seasons of life can leave us feeling a bit “unhinged” and lost. We can often forget why we chose homeschooling in the first place. Do you feel you’ve lost your “why” in homeschooling? Take a moment and write out why you chose homeschooling. Then, place it in an area you see every day. I keep mine on a nearby bookshelf that serves as a reminder of my purpose when I feel less than capable.

Ask for Help

Dear Mama, asking for help does not mean you’re failing at homeschooling. It does not mean you are not qualified. If God has called you to homeschool your children, He will equip you with everything you need.

Move Slow and Steady

Moving slow and steady is easier said than done, isn’t it? We may find that it’s quite simple for a day or two, and then we’re back at our usual hurried pace once again. When this happens, I find myself short-tempered with my children and unfocused in my calling.

While tending my home and other areas is important, the souls of my children are as well. So, what happens when we homeschool, work from home, and have all the housework to accomplish? Here are a few simple (but essential) steps to start small:

Get into God’s Word. I know I find life “foggy” when I’m not reading the Word. Reading truth helps remind us of our calling.

Take a step back and re-orient. Make a mental (or written) list of priorities and highlight the most important one.

Keep lessons short and sweet and do what you can.

Read to your children. A good story slows the mind and body while igniting peace in the atmosphere.

Go for a leisurely walk and clear your head.

Pause the textbooks and play some games.

Dear Mama, who struggles with homeschooling qualifications, I hear you! God hears you too. He will equip you with everything you need. If you feel called to homeschool your children, keep going. Hold fast to God’s promises in your calling, and He will help you complete this wonderful task set before you.

Danielle is a former classroom teacher turned “work-from-home” and homeschooling mother of two. She now spends her days teaching her children, reading numerous books, and sharing her gifts with others. She blogs about her adventures at DanielleHope.com.