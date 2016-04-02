Come And Listen

Few things impact a child’s life more than being introduced to the Bible early in childhood. One powerful way parents can encourage this is through an audio Bible. Listening to the Scripture throughout the day will mold not only your children’s minds into what is true, noble and pure; but their hearts as well.

Audio Bibles include the whole family – even unborn babes are hearing the words of life. Isaiah 28 is clear it’s never too early to teach a child.

“Whom shall he teach knowledge? and whom shall he make to understand doctrine? them that are weaned from the milk, and drawn from the breasts. For precept must be upon precept, precept upon precept; line upon line, line upon line; here a little, and there a little:” (Isaiah 28:9-10)

The method of a child’s learning is to be “here a little, and there a little” meaning in small portions throughout the day, everyday of his life. Few venues accomplish this like having the Bible ready to turn on at a moment’s notice. The audio Bible also fulfills Deuteronomy 6 because we can listen to it at all times. Imagine a child’s earliest memories being the rhythm of God’s words as she was nestled against mama’s heart in her baby carrier.

Learning the Bible as a child can also lead him to what should be the desire of every parent’s heart: salvation.

“And that from a child thou hast known the holy scriptures, which are able to make thee wise unto salvation through faith which is in Christ Jesus.” 1 Timothy 3:15

How does a child become wise unto salvation; choosing spiritual life over death at the most important moment of his life? He knows the holy scriptures. I’m living proof of this. The Holy Spirit lead me to salvation through verses faithfully sown in my heart years before by my parents. Let me tell you, there is no greater life achievement than nurturing a friendship between your child and the word of God!

Listening to the Bible also gives your family the gift of hearing it in context. God wrote the Bible to be known as a whole; a story most fully understood from beginning to end. Just as you lose much when you start watching a movie in the middle, we miss out when we read the Bible in isolated platitudes and stories.

There are many ways your family can start listening to the Bible. We love listening to the fatherly voice of Alexander Scrooby (one of the first to produce the Bible in audio form), but audio apps and MP3s can also be purchased for your phone or ipods. The key is to listen! Your greatest challenge in making the audio Bible a daily habit will be your own consistency. But the rewards are eternal. Children rooted in faith, salvation, pure doctrine and knowledge come by hearing the Word of God. One line at a time.

Kenzi Knapp desires to proclaim the reconciliation of Mankind through the blood of Jesus Christ. A homeschool graduate currently enrolled in God’s Great Course of Faith, Kenzi lives with her family on an Ozark homestead. She enjoys writing, biking, playing the piano and mountain ocarina, studying history and encourages young women to build mission-centered businesses at her blog, Honey Rock Hills.