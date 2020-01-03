Check Out the Online Spelling Program at SchoolhouseTeachers.com

First, I must be honest. I never taught spelling with my oldest daughter (gasp!) who has now long since graduated my homeschool. I never used a spelling book, list of words, or curriculum with her, and online spelling programs didn’t even exist back then. Just as she effortlessly learned to read, she seemed to learn spelling through osmosis of good books. Great literature in, perfect spelling and grammar out. I thought that was the formula.

But, then, my oldest son came along and blew that theory out of the water!

Being severely dyslexic, I struggled to get him reading, let alone spelling. But, I thought, once he can read, he will naturally learn to spell since they’re so intertwined, right? Well, yes and no. I tried a LOT of reading and spelling programs before he learned to do both. I wasted money and time trying to find what would work for him and again, not too many online spelling programs available. Instead, I ended up with stacks of books and manipulatives that I had to try to resell or give away.

Now, I’m down to my two youngest children. Hmmm. What will I do for them?

Advantages of an Online Spelling Program

At first, I thought maybe my younger two would learn to spell like my oldest did. Well, my younger girl probably reads more books than her sister had, and she still has trouble with certain words. My late-reading youngest son likes to write stories and use the spellchecker feature so I’m not sure of his true spelling ability. I knew that I probably needed to work with them on this. But I didn’t want to make the same mistakes as I had made with my older son. And I wanted to make sure that the words they learned to spell in a spelling program transferred to when they needed to spell them correctly in their writing. They needed to be able to apply what they learned. No out of context lists to write repeatedly. No spelling drills.

I really liked the Charlotte Mason method of learning to spell and hunted for those types of resources. Then, I found an online spelling program at SchoolhouseTeachers.com that includes both Charlotte Mason and phonics-based methods.

Multisensory

The Schoolhouse Spelling lessons on SchoolhouseTeachers.com include weekly video content, printable puzzles and games, practice sheets, and word lists. Most spelling programs I’ve come across only utilize media content (and call typing “kinesthetic”) or practice sheets with word lists. This program uses visual, auditory, and true kinesthetic channels for maximum retention.

Contextual

The Charlotte Mason-based Schoolhouse Spelling lessons are taken from famous speeches, Scripture, and classic literature. Each week starts with copywork that includes the words for the week, which further reinforces the use of the words and helps children learn how to use the words from their weekly lessons. After all, if students never use or read the words they are studying, what is the point?

Multilevel

Have you ever had to purchase separate spelling books for each grade? I have and thus the stack I described earlier. The online spelling program at Schoolhouse Spelling eliminates this problem. No more buying a new book each year, no more upgrading computer programs for high school vocabulary and spelling. Now, I can go to one place for both my middle schooler and my high schooler. And, if I still had elementary-aged children, Schoolhouse Spelling starts with preschool!

Easily switch methods

Charlotte Mason not really working for a particular child? Well, they also offer phonics-based spelling. No need to purchase yet another program. You can instantly switch methods with no effort at all. Just click and print or click and watch.

Affordable

Unlike other online spelling programs, Schoolhouse Spelling is part of a suite of more than 400 classes in all subject areas! I can’t tell you how much money I have spent on computer-based vocabulary and spelling programs for my oldest son (and even for my younger daughter). And that was for only one subject, not an entire curriculum.

Schoolhouse Spelling might be a great solution for your family. Head over to SchoolhouseTeachers.com and check it out, and while you’re there, browse the many, many other courses they offer. They aim to offer an affordable solution for every subject, every grade, every student.

Julie Polanco is a 16+ years veteran homeschooling mom of four challenging, artsy kids. She is the author of two books for moms–God Schooling: How God Intended Children to Learn and 100 Ways to Motivate Kids–and the high school botany instructor for www.SchoolhouseTeachers.com. She teaches live middle school science workshops for her local homeschool co-op and is actively involved in her church’s women’s ministry. You can find her at www.julienaturally.com where she offers natural learning & living solutions for challenging kids and their families.