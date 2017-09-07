Why Your Kids Should Spend More Time With Older People

In the past few months, I have heard a troubling viewpoint. While it takes many forms, the gist of it goes like this, “It is all important that a child or young person be surrounded by others of their age.” Most of the time these comments fall from well-intentioned lips, but as a young woman I can’t help but cringe whenever I hear them.

My question is why? Why the division between young and old? Why the gross emphasis on peer groups? Why do we rarely hear the other side – the fact that there is a silent, yet huge need that only mature, Godly mentors can fill in our youthful hearts?

I wish I had answers. Something quick and easy that would communicate that age segregation is not of God. Satan is the master of division. If he can separate the generations, the path to havoc is open wide; if there is to be wholeness in our families, churches, and nation one needful step of repentance is to cast down the generational walls that keep us apart.

In our homeschooling families, how can we foster fellowship between the age groups? How can we train the upcoming generation to seek friendships with their Godly elders? While there might be many ways, one specific way is to name what we value in those seasoned by age and wisdom; and to praise it. There are two attributes I sincerely appreciate in my older, wiser friends — courtesy and discernment.

Uncommon, Common Courtesy

Do you know who is less likely to be distracted with ringers and beepers during a conversation? People three times my age. Who is most likely to ask questions and keep a conversation going? People three times my age. The sad truth is technology is taking a toll on us youngsters. We have the amazing gift of being able to converse with millions via social media, texting, and Skype while being real with none. I fear that my tech savvy generation is going to wake up someday to the gut-wrenching realization that we knew so many, yet so few truly knew us, but this need not be your children’s story. Teach them good social skills. Be radical enough to delay tech gadgets until they have the self-discipline to value the person in front of them more than the LOL on their screen. More than that, train them to show kindness to people, real people, regardless of age.

Discernment of What Truly Matters

I am young; it’s easy for me to raise my blood pressure over things that won’t matter a thousand years from now, or even in two years. I see the immediate instead of the eternal. Results instead of relationships. When I’m with my older friends, I find a different perspective. Wisdom transfers in conversations, I gain understanding; the older teach the younger. Children can be taught to seek the wisdom gained from Godly lips, but it doesn’t happen by accident. Patience is a virtue that should be cultivated, especially in the many hours it might take to develop a real relationship with someone older than us. We can do this. With the Lord, walls are broken down and bridges built. In Him, the wise and young can meet again.

Kenzi Knapp is a follower of Christ, homeschool graduate and student of history. A fourth generation Missourian she enjoys writing about daily life enrolled in Gods great course of faith and His story throughout the ages at her blog, Honey Rock Hills.