C Is for Cookie Month - Celebrate with This Edible Cookie Dough!

That’s right! October is Cookie Month, and who doesn’t love a sweet cookie treat!

Of course, there are thousands and thousands of cookie recipes: from family favorites, to Grandma’s cookie book, and even trusty old Pinterest. There is a cookie recipe for everyone, even great tasting cookies for those with allergies.

It is definitely the month to get in the kitchen, turn the oven on (who doesn’t love baking when cool weather comes?), and make some cookie memories with the kiddos.

Make a favorite, a family tradition cookie, make a new recipe, host a cookie exchange, bake cookies for your neighbors, have a bake sale – the options are truly endless.

One way to have a little extra fun with cookies is making edible cookie dough with the kiddos. Edible cookie dough is fun for all ages and rather tasty, if I do say so myself.

The key part of edible cookie dough is to bake the flour; doing so kills the bacteria in the flour and makes it safe to eat the raw dough.

Supplies:

Baking sheet

Mixing bowl

Hand or stand mixer

Measuring tools

Rolling pin

Cookie cutters

Ingredients:

1 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 cup unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

2 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups all purpose flour (pre-baked & cooled)

2 tablespoons milk plus more if needed

1 cup miniature chocolate chips

Cookie mix-ins (sprinkles, nuts, candies, etc.)

Let’s create some Edible Cookie Dough!

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Step 2: Spread flour evenly on baking sheet.

Step 3: Bake flour for 10-15 minutes. Keep an eye on the flour so it doesn’t burn-it just needs lightly baked, and flour has reached 160 degrees.

Step 4: Remove flour and let cool.

Step 5: While flour is cooling, cream together white sugar, brown sugar, and butter until fluffy and light in color (approximately one minute) using hand or stand mixer.

Step 6: Add vanilla and salt to creamed mixture, and mix until combined.

Step 7: Add flour to mixture, and mix until just combined.

Step 8: Add milk one tablespoon at a time, mixing to incorporate and dough starts to form.

Step 9: Add in the extras. Mix with a wooden spoon or spatula.

Step 10: Enjoy!

Let the kiddos play (and eat); let them be creative. Provide them with cookie cutters, butter knife, rolling pin, and other cookie baking supplies to explore the dough. Or simply enjoy the edible cookie dough.

Refrigerate any extra dough, if there is any.

Abi (a little bit crazy) Frazee, is a sort of newish, homeschooling momma with three little crazy Frazees. Abi, her husband, Justin & kiddos reside in the mountains of Southwestern Pennsylvania, and enjoy spontaneous field trips. Abi has a BA in Early Childhood Education, a MS in Special Education, and is a Certified Labor Doula; she uses her education, with past and present experiences to cultivate a love of learning & sharing. Love, Learn, Have Faith, Smile (& drink coffee!)