The Beauty of Morning Time... When We Don't Rush Through It

I rushed about the kitchen glancing at the clock as I tossed cereal into bowls and apple juice into cups. Late to school. Again. Ugh. When I signed up for this homeschool thing, I thought I’d enjoy more time. More time to clean, cook, do laundry, and read. As these thoughts raced through my mind at 8 a.m., I hurriedly rushed the children to the table to eat breakfast and get started on school work. With a hurried heart and foggy brain, I knew if something didn’t change in our mornings, no one would enjoy the blessing of our homeschool. So, I implemented something we’d never done before. It forever changed our homeschool.

Enjoying Morning Time

Perhaps you’ve heard of Morning Time from various blogs and other homeschooling mothers. What exactly is Morning time? Morning Time is a wonderful way to begin your homeschool day. The best thing I love about Morning Time is the uniqueness in each home. It provides a slow, peaceful start to your day as you surround yourself and your children with beautiful things. You can include anything in your Morning Time such as:

Scripture or devotional readings

Poems

Read-aloud books

Memory work

Art or music studies

An art project

A hymn study

And more…

Morning Time works for ALL ages! Isn’t that great? It’s a sweet time when your family comes together for 10, 20, or even just 5 minutes to just be together. This is especially helpful if you homeschool multiple ages. Morning Time is not a respecter of ages. We usually make this time shortly after breakfast so it sets the tone for our homeschool day.

Protecting Your Morning Time

I Corinthians 14:33 states, “God is not the author of confusion, but of peace…” It’s so important to pour that quality into our homes. As homeschool mothers, we all deal with chaos in our days. Some days, all you can do is 1-2 things in your school day. Why not make Morning Time the first thing? Gather your children around the living room, kitchen table, or even a small rug on the floor. If your children are small, keep it short and sweet. You can gauge the frame of your children from day to day. You’ll know what you can handle that day. Over time, Morning Time becomes a sweet routine you all look forward to. There is no right or wrong way to conduct this sweet time.

Getting Started

Gathering resources for your Morning Time should not be overwhelming, so don’t stress if you don’t find the “perfect” book, song, or poem. If you find you’re overwhelmed, start very small. Your Bible, a poem, and a hymn is a wonderful combination to start with. I place our things in a clear, plastic menu and change them out twice a month. Some mothers use a basket. The important thing is that you’re prioritizing time with your children. The rest will take care of itself.

-Danielle

Danielle is a former classroom teacher turned “work-from-home” and homeschooling mother of two. She now spends her days teaching her children, reading numerous books, and sharing her gifts with others. She blogs about her adventures at Confessions Of A Fairy Tale Mom.

