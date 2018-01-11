As a middle-aged homeschool mom, I can tell you some things are now easier for me. My routine is automatic and the house is in pretty good order after years of decluttering. My children are older and almost independent with their schoolwork and chores.

Yet, my latest struggle is finding ways to develop a relationship with God. I am the type who likes to talk in sound bites. My mind tends to get distracted easily; I fall asleep while praying in bed and catch myself saying repetitive phrases.

Are you easily distracted when trying to pray?

Are you concerned you didn’t finish a quick prayer before that interruption of a ding from your smartphone or a timer for a roast reminder?

If so, you are not alone.

In this era of technology, it’s easy for our prayers to take a backseat. The constant barrage of noises from our smartphones distracts us from high priorities.

My thoughts tend to wonder when I have a problem to solve. Instead of taking it to the Lord, I’ve caught myself asking “How can my smartphone help me solve my problem?” As a Christian, that is not acceptable!

My smartphone can’t help me! Only God can!!!

So, I went on a mission to discover the best ways to help me focus only on Him. These 4 ways are game changers. I’m now sharing my findings with YOU.

Find a comfortable and quiet place to be alone.

A few months ago as part of my minimalist journey, I cleaned out my bedroom closet. The right side of the closet was empty. So, I added a stool for sitting and it’s a perfect fit. I now call it my “changing” closet! It’s a great start for my new 2018 theme “Transform!” I’m committed to coming out of the closet and being transformed!

On my sitting stool lays a soft blanket, a jar of pens, and flashlight to see my prayer list. It’s so comforting to know He is also in the closet, right beside me.

On your knees, please!

I also find getting on my knees helps me focus on talking to Him. If you are in your bed talking to God, sleep overwhelms the flesh. When you are next to your bed on your knees, chances are you’re not going to fall asleep (especially for us older ones with weak knees!).

Say it loud and clear.

I read a few years ago about a preacher who got on his knees and talked to God out loud as if He were right there. He realized it was the only way to keep him from trailing off into his own thoughts. This is a great idea and I’ve used it when I have complete privacy.

Your success is in your routine.

Make sure to incorporate prayer into your routine. Now that I have my own “prayer room,” it’s easier for me to take time out of the day to talk to Him. I look forward to it! It gives me peace and relief knowing that any time I can go into my private space, and it’s just me and Him—no disappointments, no distractions, and no dings. If you are looking for ideas on bedtime routines, see this article here.

Do you have struggles with your prayer life? What steps can you take to grab alone time with God? As Christians, it’s the foundation of a healthy, strong spiritual life. Let’s make 2018 a time of getting to know our Creator. Let’s make it the year we conquer distractions during Prayer Time!

The prayer offered to God in the morning during your quiet time is the key that unlocks the door of the day. Any athlete knows that it is the start that ensures a good finish. ~ Adrian Rogers

Natalie Fullmer is married with two children. After leaving her IT career in the healthcare industry, she decided to stay home full-time and homeschool both children. In the early days, she used boxed curriculum but has now adopted a Charlotte Mason & Eclectic-type style the last few years. She works part-time as a Virtual Assistant and teaches English to Chinese children. Natalie is also a proud member of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Besides homeschooling, her passions include raising animals on her mini farm, reading non-fiction, gardening, learning the latest tech, and sharing her minimalist approach with other homeschool moms on her blog at http://contentwithsimple.com. Favorite bible verse for encouragement is Philippians 4:13.