Autumn is the season when families stay indoors longer. Indoor activities begin taking center stage. One of the best ideas for autumn is to combine an indoor activity with autumn home decorating projects. Here are some autumn art ideas that the whole family can participate in to help decorate the family home.

Bring Nature Indoors. Nature doesn’t have to stay outdoors. Bring in reminders of the season with autumn leaves. In fact, as a family, you can create a small herb garden to keep during the cold months. You can also collect acorns, dried nuts, and pinecones as a family and then display them within miniature plates or bowls on tabletops or countertops.

Redecorate the Family Room with Décor Choices Reflecting the Season’s Colors. While the outside world might appear dreary, dull, or gray in autumn’s crisp weather, your indoor space need not look that way. As a family, you can redecorate the home together to brighten things up. When shopping together for the season’s home accessories, select items that showcase autumn’s wealth of gold, burgundy, crimson, ocher, and wood brown hues that you can texture and accent via pillows and cushions, quilts, throw blankets, area rugs, as well as draperies. Still more home accessories to delve into as a family are choices in mirrors, lamps, lanterns, candles, and vases, to name just a few. Layering and texturing with all of autumn’s complementary colors can be a wholesome experience as every family member provides input and feedback to promote wonderful relationship bonds and family communication skills.

Bake for the Season as a Family. Baking can be a family endeavor—and an artistic one at that, too. Cookies, cupcakes, pies, and cakes can all be shaped into autumn’s motifs. Think nature’s forest themes (deer, evergreen trees, autumn leaves, acorns, pinecones, woodland critters) or as farm and harvest designs (barns, haystacks, farm animals, pumpkins, scarecrows, tractors). It’s a given that autumn baking and home-cooking brings the family together rather sweetly.

Consider Pottery as a Family Art Activity. Some cities and towns offer pottery classes for the entire family to partake in. Pottery class is a great way to connect as a family and can also boost everyone’s creativity and personal esteem. If there are no local pottery classes, you can visit an arts & crafts store (Michaels, Jo-Ann’s, etc.), whether in person or online, and purchase premade pottery or ceramics that can then be painted by the whole family together. Ultimately, pottery is a memorable family art activity with the added bonus of each family member producing a pottery creation with sentimental value that can be added to the home décor.

Wall Art Ideas for the Entire Family. Autumn artwork can predominate the family home’s walls to get everyone in the mood for the season. Photographs of the family at the pumpkin patch or enjoying harvest-time can be featured or arrayed in a gallery-like fashion on the walls or in a salon-style manner above a sofa or couch. And, abstract autumn art can be created by parents and children together, especially since abstract art is very versatile and can match the autumn décor color schemes. But don’t just stop there—consider other things as wall art possibilities such as mounted butterflies and moths, feathers, driftwood arrangements, and dried botanicals. Adding these to the family walls can provide a naturalist touch that pays homage to Victorian England’s science traditions. Still another art tradition for the family to enjoy together as a creative activity is crafting family member silhouettes. Silhouettes can, in turn, be displayed on the family wall. Remember that silhouettes are a reminder of Colonial America’s history, which is certainly appropriate for the autumn harvest season.

Mariecor is a military veteran’s wife and a mother of two. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Gonzaga University (Spokane, WA), and has a strong California Grad School background in Organizational Leadership. Continually sought as a professional writer and freelance editor, Mariecor has been published in USA Today, Medium.com, Examiner.com (publication was live from November 2011 to July 2016), Studio D Media (formerly Demand Media Studios), Toovia.com, CampTrip.com, and other media channels. She has several books under both her name as well as a pseudonym. To learn more about Mariecor Agravante, visit her website at www.WriterMariecor.com.