What do you think of when you hear the word gratitude? I think of it as having a grateful heart for what we have been given. It’s more than just being thankful. It’s being content with what we have.

I believe gratitude is a character quality that we all need to work on. We live in a world where we are constantly bombarded with advertisements for the latest and greatest new thing. It tends to make us discontent with what we already have. I see this happen most often with my children. They will see a commercial and want that new toy or game even though they have more than enough. Lately, we have been working on teaching them that we need to be grateful and not always wanting more.

Recently, we have been studying other countries. It has been a huge blessing in disguise. We have seen how others lack in things we take for granted like clean water, clothes, a roof over our heads, and the freedom to worship God. It has really made an impression in their hearts. They see that they need to be thankful for the little things in life and not always complaining about the other things they think they need.

As adults we need to think about the many blessings we have been given. We may not have the newest phone or car, but we have our needs met daily. God wants us to have an attitude of gratitude every morning He wakes us up. He wants us to praise Him for everything He provides for us. When we are content, it is then we experience true joy.

With the holiday season quickly approaching, we may be tempted to buy more things that we don’t really need. I know those sales that happen over Thanksgiving and Christmas are always appealing to our eyes, and we get all excited, but can we sit down and ask ourselves, “Do we really need this or that?” Will it bring us true joy, or will it be sitting on a shelf or in a closet within a few months? Now, don’t get me wrong, I love giving gifts, but this year, I am going to really think about what I give. I am going to pray about it. Many times, the gift of our time or talents brings more joy than something we buy.

So how can we show our gratefulness today? I think we can demonstrate it by giving of ourselves and using what God has given us to bless others. Instead of purchasing something for ourselves, maybe we can buy lunch for a co-worker. In lieu of buying that large cup of coffee every day, maybe take the money and donate it to your local food bank. When you see a mother struggling, offer your time and babysit her children so she can have some time for herself. Put others first! It’s that simple.

I am going to be focusing on praising more and complaining less, and I am challenging you to do the same. Will you accept my challenge today? As I work on this challenge, I will be meditating on these verses: 1 Thessalonians 5:17-18 ~ Never stop praying. Be thankful in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you who belong to Christ Jesus.

My name is Betty Daley. I am a wife, mother, and homeschooling teacher. I have been married to my high school sweetheart for 24 years and we have six children. I have been homeschooling for 20 years. Our older three have graduated The Daley Academy, and we continue to homeschool our younger three. We love sharing about our homeschooling adventures. Our family motto is “Do all to the glory of God”. We pray that we can encourage others as we give you a look into our lives. https://letsgetreal2016.blogspot.com/