Has your artistic side been lost in the shuffle? Have you allocated the “artist in you” to the back burner in order to accomplish your daily duties?

Over our many years of homeschooling, I have created courses to stimulate my mind with the arts while supporting my family and homeschooling friends: www.buildingbrilliantmindsonline.com, but it has been difficult to commit the time to actually accomplish any “art” of my own. Now that our youngest is almost six and our attachment parenting style has transitioned from “all hands on” to “two hands free,” I am discovering additional time for my artistic passions! With eighteen years of ideas packed away just waiting to be reassessed, I am not exactly sure which projects to pursue or if I will succeed in any artistic undertakings.

My current response? Well, my “mid-life crisis” has me exploring the many layers and symbolic meanings of quilting—“Affordable Architecture with a Functional Purpose.” One of my Biblical Fine Art’s students has inspired me to begin working on my “bucket list” item of writing and composing a musical, but despite some freedom to melt into the melodies again, I have yet to commit such a project. In the meantime, the fact that my bedroom needs a stylistic polish is inspirational for a Christmas quilt for my husband . . . don’t tell him . . . I am wrapping it up:)!

Aside: Building Brilliant Minds sponsors a Chapter of the National Art Honor Society. This month, students discussed what motivates them to pursue the “Visual Arts” while balancing the rest of their lives. (Somehow it seems easier to discipline time for football practice, horseback riding, swimming, and dance rehearsals than it does to discipline time for developing photographic skills, drawing, painting, sewing, and writing—for fun). To encourage their own discipline and motivation, the honor students decided to create “monthly challenges.” Hmm. . .

One of my daughters reminded me, “Mom, everyone has to sacrifice something to make time to pursue their passions.”

As a health coach, I would say, “Declare an objective and commit to it!”

But how does an “Artist Mom” do that for the visual arts—guilt free?

I’m not exactly sure about the “guilt free” part, but regarding motivation, there is hope.

You don’t have to do it alone!

Mom Artists–

Consider joining a new club for inspiration, motivation, and encouragement:

“Artists Masquerading as Moms”

(We’ll meet via Zoom Room once a month and will even create monthly challenges:)! For more information email: Mrs. G. @ hsarchitecture@icloud.com.

In case you don’t know me, my name is Mrs. G.. I founded Building Brilliant Minds Online in 2009. I have authored several courses in Architecture, Biblical Fine Arts, Photography and Dance. www.buildingbrilliantmindsonline.com. My beginning courses may also be accessed for FREE with a www.schoolhouseteachers.com membership.