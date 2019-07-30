Are You Raising Your Kids to Fulfill God’s Purpose?

“For David, after he had served the purpose of God in his own generation, fell asleep.” (Acts 13:36, NASB)

David fulfilled God’s purpose in his own generation, and then fell asleep for all eternity.

This raises questions.

Are we fulfilling God’s purpose in our own generation? Are our children being raised to fulfill the purpose in their generation? What is God doing? How can we be part of it?

I believe that one of the things that God was doing in my own generation 20 and 30 years ago was calling pioneers to homeschool their children, imparting faith in the God of the impossible, and making families stronger.

All of my children have graduated and have moved on to success in college and careers. Two have started families. One is already homeschooling her own children.

More importantly, in light of eternity, my five children love Jesus and are driven to extend His Kingdom. They want to make an impact in the lives of the people around them at work, at the grocery store, at college, and online.

Many times over the twenty-four years I homeschooled, I forgot that I was part of something bigger than myself, bigger than my family. I could only see the problems and challenges. I couldn’t get past my to-do list and getting dinner on the table. I felt exhausted, and wearily wondered if what I was doing even mattered.

Then I would remember the big picture. I would remember that I was part of a generation called by God to lay a foundation of hope.

Every time I taught one of my children to read, each time we role played sharing the Gospel in a college classroom, whenever we snuggled up to read a classic, I was impacting my children to stand strong in their generation. Every time I wiped a nose, fixed a meal, washed a dish, corrected a paper, or explained something AGAIN, I was communicating love to my children. Little acts of kindness imparted life. Teaching my children at home was investing in my children and their future. It was also investing in their generation.

I can’t presume to know the heart and will of God perfectly, but I can use the Word of God as a blueprint for my life and home. As I follow God’s will and walk in His ways, He will lead and direct me so that I find myself right in the center of the Lord’s purpose and will.

The generation we are raising offers hope to a nation that is turning its back on God and His traditional values. The homeschooled generation that your children are part of knows the Word of God and can apply it to literature, economics, communication, science, technology, and business. They know how to share the Gospel and defend the faith. God has a purpose for each individual life, and their generation as a whole.

As you choose your curriculum for next year, as you plan your field trips, and as you make time to spend time talking to your children, remember that you are part of a generation with a purpose. Remember that you are raising children who are part of a generation that matters.

Until next time, Happy Homeschooling,

Warmly,

Meredith Curtis

Meredith Curtis