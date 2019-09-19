Reimagining the Classic Snack "Ants on a Log" - Abigail Frazee

Raise your hand if you know what Ants on a Log is, and better yet, raise your hand if you have eaten the classic snack.

Did you know there is a National Ants on a Log Day?!

The second Tuesday in September is the big day; for 2019 it falls on Tuesday, September 10!

The iconic snack which can take you back to your childhood days in an instant, the combination of celery, slathered with peanut butter, and adorable raisins placed on top as ants. I am not sure, but I think when I was in first grade (yes, I was a public school kid), we ate Ants on a Log on a weekly basis. To this day, I do not eat celery; I am allergic to peanut butter; and raisins, no thanks. It was cute but definitely got consumed a bit too much in my elementary days.

Ants on a Log may be a classic snack (and a fun one to definitely share with the kiddos), but why not bring the kids into the kitchen for this classic snack and add some new spins?

I have avoided making this childhood snack with my kiddos, simply because I do not enjoy it (and of course I want to enjoy snack time too). So, when I was pondering how could I take a classic and flip it, I got inspired and decided why not make it our own: Ants on a Log “Remix.”

Ants on a Log “Remix”

Supplies:

Plate or tray

Butter knife or spoon

Sharp knife (for adult or with adult supervision)

Smiles and ideas

Log Ideas:

classic celery

banana slices (cut long way)

diy rice crispy “logs”

pretzel rods

apple slices

carrots

pepper slices

rhubarb

Filler Ideas:

classic peanut butter

nut butter

hummus

cream cheese

cheese wiz

Nutella

guacamole

chip dip

sour cream

Topper Ideas:

classic raisins

fresh peas

goldfish

Craisins

blueberries

crumbled bacon

shredded cheese

mini pepperoni

shredded coconut

mini chocolate chips

Directions:

Select your Log ingredients (make a list with the kiddos and go shopping, or use what you have at hand).

Separate ingredients in cups, divided plate, or another hand container. Can set up one for each kiddo or do buffet style.

Let the kiddos get creative!

Create some one-of-a-kind Ants on a Log snacks using the tasty ingredients you selected.

Chomp, Chomp! Enjoy!

Do not forget to make your own to enjoy!

What ingredients did you and your kiddos pick? Any new Ants on a Log “Remix” favorites? Share your snack adventure in the comments below.

Abi (a little bit crazy) Frazee, is a sort of newish, homeschooling momma with three little crazy Frazees. Abi, her husband, Justin & kiddos reside in the mountains of Southwestern Pennsylvania, and enjoy spontaneous field trips. Abi has a BA in Early Childhood Education, a MS in Special Education, and is a Certified Labor Doula; she uses her education, with past and present experiences to cultivate a love of learning & sharing. Love, Learn, Have Faith, Smile (& drink coffee!)