Do you have a globe for your homeschool? My kids love the one we have! They think it’s so much fun to play with.

But, a globe isn’t just for fun. It’s also a great tool to inspire learning for kids of different ages. Here are six ideas for integrating the globe into your homeschool.

1. Country Research

My oldest child is a teen and enjoys researching. So as a challenge, I ask her to spin the globe with her eyes shut and one finger on it. Whatever country she lands on when it stops is what she must research.

I turn her loose to do some research. Then, I either have her share orally some facts she discovered or type up a quick summary. It’s been a fun way to learn more about the world around us and how people in other countries live.

My younger kids love drawing pictures about the countries. They’ll listen to their sister describe a country, and they’ll try and draw something from there. They usually pick food or houses to draw.

2. Find the Oceans

Did you know that since I graduated high school we’ve lost a planet and gained an ocean? It’s kind of funny how that stuff all works.

Anyway, I have my younger kids try to find all of the oceans. Then I see if they can name all five without looking back at the globe:

• Pacific

• Atlantic

• Indian

• Arctic

• Southern

This activity leads to great discussions about ocean life, what a beach is like, and more impromptu learning.

3. Find the Continents

The kids take turns finding continents. On our globe, they’re marked with the largest letters so it’s easy for even the younger kids to find.

Then, we say the names of the continents. I’ve asked some of my kids to put them in alphabetical order. I’ve also had them try to draw a specific continent.

As you’re learning about continents, you can also talk about

• Animals that live there.

• Any family history you have on there.

• Any famous explorers or missionaries you’ve learned about from there.

4. Pray for a Country

During our morning Bible time, I ask one child to spin the globe. They announce what country their finger was on when it stops spinning.

Then, they integrate this country into their prayer for the day. They pray for any missionaries who might be serving there, and for the people to come to know the Lord Jesus Christ.

It’s a simple way to introduce a mission’s mindset to the kids and to talk more about religion and persecution around the world.

5. Letter Hunt

My little one who will turn five later this year loves looking for letters. I let him go to town hunting on the globe. He loves trying to find all of the letters A-Z in order.

It’s a different way to practice letter identification that is a lot of fun.

6. Country Find

The names of countries often come up when we’re reading, especially in history. Having the globe nearby means we can easily stop for a moment and locate the country.

Seeing where this country is located helps bring learning to life for the kids.

Sometimes it takes them a while to find, so I may offer some hints:

• The name of the continent it’s on

• Which ocean is closest

• The name of a more familiar nearby country

The more the kids study the globe, the easier it is for them to locate countries in the future. They just become more familiar with it.

How Do You Integrate the Globe into Your Homeschool?

What learning activities do you enjoy with a globe in your homeschool? Please share in the comments below.

