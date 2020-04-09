5 Tips for a Peaceful Homeschool When Things Are Scary - Heidi Kinney

Share this post: Pinterest Linkedin Pocket Email

When the recent pandemic was reported, a heightened sense of anxiety seemed to radiate everywhere, including our homeschool. It is times like these that we must be especially proactive in order to prevent that anxiety from overwhelming us and causing chaos in our homes. Here are five tips to promote a peaceful homeschool.

Pray

Begin each day with prayer and pray with your children. Give thanks to the Lord and ask Him to bless your homeschool day. Allow your children to pray for whatever is on their minds.

Read Scripture

Our family reads a devotional and discusses a different scripture verse each day. You could do the same, or you could choose a book of the Bible and read from it each day. Or you could focus on specific verses concerning topics such as peace, strength, and comfort. Choose a verse of the week and challenge your family to memorize it. Here are some suggestions:



“He will not let your foot be moved; he who keeps you will not slumber.” (Psalm 121:3 ESV)



“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.” (Proverbs 3:5-6 ESV)



“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.” (Joshua 1:9 ESV)

Maintain Schedules and Routines

Disruptions to schedules and routines can cause unintended stress. As much as possible, try to keep your daily schedule consistent. Wake-up times, mealtimes, and bedtimes should not vary too much from day to day. Make sure that schoolwork follows a regular routine. An irregular routine can cause insecurity. Your children should know what to expect and what is expected of them.

Remove Negativity

It is nice to be informed, but too much negative information is not helpful. Be careful what you allow your children to see and hear. You may want to turn off the news or listen to it privately. Your children need security and that comes from you. Consider stepping away from social media when the prevailing tone is negative. Focus on your faith and promote positivity in your home.

Enjoy Each Day

One of the best ways to promote peace is to keep your focus on the present moment and fully engage with your children. Sometimes this is easier said than done. However, it is much less difficult to do if you remove distractions. Put your phone away, forget about the chores, and totally focus on your children. Play a game together or read a story. Do an art or cooking project without taking pictures. Go outside and run around or go for a walk. Don’t just watch from the sidelines. Actively participate with your children and enjoy the time together.

Whether the world feels chaotic or just your homeschool, there are ways to promote peace. You just need to be proactive. Try one, or all, of the five tips above and see if your day improves. I pray that it will.

Heidi Kinney is a freelance writer from Massachusetts. She has been homeschooling her children since 2007. She shares homeschool resources and lessons at SharedLessons.org, and inspiration for runners at WhySheRuns.com.