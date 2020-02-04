2020 Homeschool Conferences Listed by State - See What's Near You!

2020 Homeschool Conferences Listed by State
Wherever you live in the U.S., you are only a hop, skip, and a jump from one or more 2020 homeschool conferences. Listed below are 50+ homeschool conferences around the country. Check the list to find out where you can go to get rejuvenated, inspired, and encouraged in 2020!
ALABAMA
- Birmingham Homeschool Fair & Convention – Birmingham – March 20, 2020
ALASKA
- APHEA Homeschool Convention – Anchorage – March 27-28, 2020
ARIZONA
- AFHE Homeschool Convention – Phoenix – July 10-11, 2020
CALIFORNIA
- CHEA Annual Homeschool Convention – Pasadena – May 28-30, 2020
- Valley Home Educators Homeschool Convention – Modesto – July 24-25, 2020
COLORADO
- Rocky Mountain Homeschool Conference – Denver – June 25-22, 2020
FLORIDA
- FPEA Florida Homeschool Convention – Orlando – May 21-23, 2020
GEORGIA
- Southeast Homeschool Expo – Atlanta – July 23-25, 2020
IDAHO
- Homeschool Idaho Convention – Nampa – June 5-6, 2020
ILLINOIS
- APACHE Homeschool Convention – Edwards – March 27-28, 2020
- ICHE Family Conference – Bourbonnais – May 28-31, 2020
INDIANA
- IAHE Home Educators’ Convention – Indianapolis – March 27-28, 2020
- FWAHS Resource Expo – Fort Wayne – May 16, 2020
IOWA
- Homeschool Iowa Conference – West Des Moines – June 11-13, 2020
KANSAS
- MPE Conference and Curriculum Fair – Kansas City – April 3-4, 2020
- TPA Convention – Wichita – May 15-16, 2020
KENTUCKY
- East Kentucky Homeschool Conference – Pikeville – June 27, 2020
MAINE
- HOME Convention – Rockport – March 19-21, 2020
- Central Maine Homeschool Expo – Bangor – April 21, 2020
MASSACHUSETTS
- Christian Homeschool and Family Discipleship Conference – Worcester – May 8-9, 2020
MICHIGAN
- Inspirational Networking Conference for Homeschoolers – Lansing – May 15-16, 2020
MINNESOTA
- MACHE Convention – St. Paul – April 17-18, 2020
MISSOURI
- MPE Conference and Curriculum Fair – Kansas City – April 3-4, 2020
NEBRASKA
- NCHEA Conference and Curriculum Fair – Lincoln – March 6-7, 2020
NEW MEXICO
- New Mexico Christian Homeschool Convention – Albuquerque – June 19-20, 2020
NEW YORK
- Great Homeschool Convention – Rochester – July 30-August 1, 2020
NORTH CAROLINA
- NCHE Homeschool Conference – Winston-Salem – May 28-30, 2020
NORTH DAKOTA
- NDHSA Home Educators’ Convention – Jamestown – March 5-7, 2020
OHIO
- CHEO Convention 2020 – Columbus – May 3-June 1, 2020
OKLAHOMA
- HSOK Celebration 2020 – Oklahoma City – May 1-2, 2020
OREGON
- Oregon Christian Home Education Conference – Albany – June 19-20, 2020
PENNSYLVANIA
- CHAP Homeschool Convention – Lancaster – June 12-13, 2020
SOUTH CAROLINA
- REACH Homeschool Expo – Columbia – June 27, 2020
SOUTH DAKOTA
- Christian Homeschool Conference of South Dakota – Sioux Falls – May 8-9, 2020
TENNESSEE
- CSTHEA Homeschool Expo – East Ridge – July 17-18, 2020
TEXAS
- Texas HOME Educators – The Woodlands – August 7-8, 2020
- THSC Convention – Allen – April 30-May 2, 2020
- THSC Convention – The Woodlands – May 28-30, 2020
UTAH
- Winter Homeschool Conference – Layton – February 8, 2020
VIRGINIA
- Home Educators of America Conference – Vienna – May 15-16, 2020
- HEAV Virginia Homeschool Convention – Richmond – June 11-13, 2020
WASHINGTON
- Christian Heritage Family Discipleship & Homeschooling Conference – Redmond– April 23-25, 2020
WYOMING
- HOW Convention – Cheyenne – May 14-16, 2020