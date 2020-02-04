2020 Homeschool Conferences Listed by State - See What's Near You!

Wherever you live in the U.S., you are only a hop, skip, and a jump from one or more 2020 homeschool conferences. Listed below are 50+ homeschool conferences around the country. Check the list to find out where you can go to get rejuvenated, inspired, and encouraged in 2020!

ALABAMA

Birmingham Homeschool Fair & Convention – Birmingham – March 20, 2020

ALASKA

APHEA Homeschool Convention – Anchorage – March 27-28, 2020

ARIZONA

AFHE Homeschool Convention – Phoenix – July 10-11, 2020

CALIFORNIA

COLORADO

Rocky Mountain Homeschool Conference – Denver – June 25-22, 2020

FLORIDA

FPEA Florida Homeschool Convention – Orlando – May 21-23, 2020

GEORGIA

Southeast Homeschool Expo – Atlanta – July 23-25, 2020

IDAHO

Homeschool Idaho Convention – Nampa – June 5-6, 2020

ILLINOIS

APACHE Homeschool Convention – Edwards – March 27-28, 2020

ICHE Family Conference – Bourbonnais – May 28-31, 2020

INDIANA

IAHE Home Educators’ Convention – Indianapolis – March 27-28, 2020

FWAHS Resource Expo – Fort Wayne – May 16, 2020

IOWA

Homeschool Iowa Conference – West Des Moines – June 11-13, 2020

KANSAS

MPE Conference and Curriculum Fair – Kansas City – April 3-4, 2020

TPA Convention – Wichita – May 15-16, 2020

KENTUCKY

East Kentucky Homeschool Conference – Pikeville – June 27, 2020

MAINE

HOME Convention – Rockport – March 19-21, 2020

Central Maine Homeschool Expo – Bangor – April 21, 2020

MASSACHUSETTS

Christian Homeschool and Family Discipleship Conference – Worcester – May 8-9, 2020

MICHIGAN

Inspirational Networking Conference for Homeschoolers – Lansing – May 15-16, 2020

MINNESOTA

MACHE Convention – St. Paul – April 17-18, 2020

MISSOURI

MPE Conference and Curriculum Fair – Kansas City – April 3-4, 2020

NEBRASKA

NCHEA Conference and Curriculum Fair – Lincoln – March 6-7, 2020

NEW MEXICO

New Mexico Christian Homeschool Convention – Albuquerque – June 19-20, 2020

NEW YORK

Great Homeschool Convention – Rochester – July 30-August 1, 2020

NORTH CAROLINA

NCHE Homeschool Conference – Winston-Salem – May 28-30, 2020

NORTH DAKOTA

NDHSA Home Educators’ Convention – Jamestown – March 5-7, 2020

OHIO

CHEO Convention 2020 – Columbus – May 3-June 1, 2020

OKLAHOMA

HSOK Celebration 2020 – Oklahoma City – May 1-2, 2020

OREGON

Oregon Christian Home Education Conference – Albany – June 19-20, 2020

PENNSYLVANIA

CHAP Homeschool Convention – Lancaster – June 12-13, 2020

SOUTH CAROLINA

REACH Homeschool Expo – Columbia – June 27, 2020

SOUTH DAKOTA

Christian Homeschool Conference of South Dakota – Sioux Falls – May 8-9, 2020

TENNESSEE

CSTHEA Homeschool Expo – East Ridge – July 17-18, 2020

TEXAS

Texas HOME Educators – The Woodlands – August 7-8, 2020

THSC Convention – Allen – April 30-May 2, 2020

THSC Convention – The Woodlands – May 28-30, 2020

UTAH

Winter Homeschool Conference – Layton – February 8, 2020

VIRGINIA

WASHINGTON

Christian Heritage Family Discipleship & Homeschooling Conference – Redmond– April 23-25, 2020

WYOMING