It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year!

As you prepare for Christmas this year, why not incorporate fun videos and lessons about this time of the year? The Christmas Corner on SchoolhouseTeachers.com has videos for the whole family, and lessons straight from our courses, as well as encouraging articles and eBooks. Enjoy Prince of Peace and relive the Christmas story. See the story unfold as Mary and Joseph are visited by angels while Herod plots to erase any competition to his throne. Go Look in the Manger is about eight-year-old Ricky who borrows his mother’s favorite record to take to school for show-and-tell on the condition that, if it is broken, he will get no Christmas presents. The City That Forgot About Christmas is the story of a woodcarver who lived in a village that had forgotten about Christmas. When he taught the children of the town about the birth of Jesus, the uncaring village was filled with the joy of Christ.

Families can gather together and watch titles such as A Savior is Born. The birth of Jesus is one of the most familiar stories in human history. Yet, how can we prepare our hearts to celebrate the birth of our Savior in our frantic, consumer-driven society? How do we make sure the Christmas holiday remains a Holy Day? A Christmas Journey to Freedom is a Christmas journey unlike any you have ever taken before—a special holiday presentation about the journey of a runaway slave taken along the Underground Railroad. Bethlehem: Beyond the Christmas Story takes us on a fascinating tour of the city of Bethlehem, the birthplace of Christ. Hosts Jimmy DeYoung and Bonnie Keen will lead you on a journey to key locations throughout Bethlehem. Gain a better understanding of the place where Christmas began and the impact that event still has on Bethlehem today.

Enjoy Christmas-themed lessons such as Animals of the Nativity in our Animal Science course; Christmas Architecture (Gingerbread Houses) in Introduction to Architecture; Painting Holiday Textures in Watercolor in Art Techniques; Candy Canes, Gifts, and Winter, the History of the Christmas Tree, and The Real Saint Nicholas in Ditch the Desk; studies of artwork like St. Joseph the Carpenter by Georges de La Tour, Presentation of Christ in the Temple by Giovanni di Paolo, and Tree of Jesse in Everyday Easels; and many more.

Tammie Bairen

Editor, SchoolhouseTeachers.com

A division of The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine